Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Ole Miss 15-4, Missouri 15-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Missouri and Ole Miss are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.

Missouri is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Texas just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 61-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Longhorns. The game marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Ole Miss has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 63-62 to Texas A&M. That makes it the first time this season the Rebels have let down their home crowd.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jaylen Murray, who had 12 points plus six assists and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Miss. State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Sean Pedulla was another key player, earning 16 points plus two steals.

Even though they lost, Ole Miss was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas A&M only posted 11.

Missouri's defeat dropped their record down to 15-4. As for Ole Miss, their loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Missouri hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.2 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Missouri is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Missouri is a 3-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Missouri and Ole Miss both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.