The Morgan State Bears (1-0) will face a Division I opponent for the first time this season when they host the Mercyhurst Lakers (0-1) on Wednesday night. Morgan State opened the campaign with an 89-76 win over Division II Frostburg State on Monday, pulling away in the second half. Mercyhurst is going on the road for the second time this week after falling to George Washington in its season opener. This is the Lakers' first year as a Division I men's basketball program, but they will not be eligible to compete in the NCAA Tournament or NIT until the 2028-29 season.

Morgan State vs. Mercyhurst spread: Morgan State -10.5

Morgan State vs. Mercyhurst over/under: 147.5 points

Morgan State vs. Mercyhurst money line: Morgan State -541, Mercyhurst +399

Why Morgan State can cover

Morgan State dealt with key injuries throughout the 2023-24 season, with Kameron Hobbs being the only player to appear in every game. However, the Bears are healthy now, and they had three players named to the MEAC's preseason all-league teams. Wynston Tabbs and Will Thomas were both first-team selections, while Hobbs was named to the third team.

The Bears are the only team in the conference with multiple first teamers, so they have conference title expectations this season. Tabbs scored a team-high 24 points in a season-opening win over Frostburg State, while senior guard Amahrie Simpkins had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Morgan State is 14-6 in its last 20 home games, and it covered the spread in four of its final five games last season.

Why Mercyhurst can cover

Mercyhurst is in its first season as a Division I program after establishing itself as a Division II powerhouse over the last decade. The Lakers made the Division II NCAA Tournament seven times since 2015, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2019. They will not be eligible for the postseason until 2028-29 due to NCAA rules, but they are still excited to be competing at the highest level.

The Lakers were underrated in their season opener at George Washington, covering the spread as 19-point road underdogs. Jeff Planutis led Mercyhurst with 21 points, while Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 11 points. Morgan State was not impressive in its opener, needing a late run to pull away from a Division II opponent.

