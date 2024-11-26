Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Auburn 5-0, N. Carolina 4-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN

What to Know

The N. Carolina Tar Heels and the Auburn Tigers will face off at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lahaina Civic Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Tar Heels come in on three and the Tigers on five.

N. Carolina's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Dayton on Monday. N. Carolina skirted past Dayton 92-90. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Tar Heels were down by 21 with 17:46 left in the second half.

Seth Trimble and RJ Davis were among the main playmakers for N. Carolina as the former dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds and the latter earned 30 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. The dominant performance also gave Trimble a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three).

Auburn meant business on Monday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Cyclones squad that has allowed just 58.75 points per contest. Auburn skirted by Iowa State 83-81 on a last-minute layup from Johni Broome with but a second left in the second quarter. The win was all the more spectacular given the Tigers were down by 18 with 4:18 left in the first half.

Broome was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. He has been hot , having also posted two or more blocks the last seven times he's played. Chad Baker-Mazara was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus two steals.

N. Carolina's victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Auburn, their win bumped their record up to 5-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: N. Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

N. Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep N. Carolina's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Auburn over their last one matchups.

Odds

Auburn is a 4.5-point favorite against N. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.