Who's Playing
PFW Mastodons @ N. Kentucky Norse
Current Records: PFW 10-5, N. Kentucky 7-7
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the N. Kentucky Norse and the PFW Mastodons are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Truist Arena. The Norse will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
N. Kentucky fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Robert Morris on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Colonials 97-93. The Norse's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.
Even though they lost, N. Kentucky smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.
Meanwhile, after a disappointing 58 points in their last match, PFW made sure to put some points up on the board against Green Bay on Sunday. PFW enjoyed a cozy 83-67 victory over Green Bay.
N. Kentucky's loss dropped their record down to 7-7. As for PFW, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season.
Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: N. Kentucky has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 30. Given N. Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.
Going forward, N. Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Currently 8-5 against the spread, PFW has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, N. Kentucky is only 3-10 ATS.
Odds
N. Kentucky is a slight 2.5-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 143.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
N. Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 9 games against PFW.
- Jan 25, 2024 - PFW 63 vs. N. Kentucky 58
- Dec 29, 2023 - PFW 73 vs. N. Kentucky 60
- Feb 17, 2023 - N. Kentucky 63 vs. PFW 50
- Jan 21, 2023 - N. Kentucky 74 vs. PFW 54
- Mar 07, 2022 - N. Kentucky 57 vs. PFW 43
- Jan 28, 2022 - N. Kentucky 59 vs. PFW 49
- Dec 04, 2021 - PFW 71 vs. N. Kentucky 57
- Jan 02, 2021 - N. Kentucky 70 vs. PFW 68
- Jan 01, 2021 - N. Kentucky 75 vs. PFW 68