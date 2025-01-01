Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: PFW 10-5, N. Kentucky 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the N. Kentucky Norse and the PFW Mastodons are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Truist Arena. The Norse will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

N. Kentucky fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Robert Morris on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Colonials 97-93. The Norse's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

Even though they lost, N. Kentucky smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 58 points in their last match, PFW made sure to put some points up on the board against Green Bay on Sunday. PFW enjoyed a cozy 83-67 victory over Green Bay.

N. Kentucky's loss dropped their record down to 7-7. As for PFW, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: N. Kentucky has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 30. Given N. Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, N. Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Currently 8-5 against the spread, PFW has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, N. Kentucky is only 3-10 ATS.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a slight 2.5-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 9 games against PFW.