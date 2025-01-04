Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: UCLA 11-2, Nebraska 11-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the UCLA Bruins and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Cornhuskers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bruins in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, it was close, but UCLA sidestepped Gonzaga for a 65-62 victory.

UCLA got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Eric Dailey Jr. out in front who earned 18 points in addition to six rebounds and four steals. Dailey Jr.'s performance made up for a slower contest against N. Carolina two weeks ago. Another player making a difference was Skyy Clark, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nebraska had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Monday. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2024 than the 77-43 stomp they got against the Jaguars. The Cornhuskers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 20 points or more this season.

Nebraska's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Connor Essegian led the charge by scoring 20 points in addition to six rebounds. Essegian had some trouble finding his footing against Oregon State last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Nebraska was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matchups.

UCLA's victory bumped their record up to 11-2. As for Nebraska, their win was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-2.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UCLA has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.3% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've made 47.2% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Nebraska and UCLA pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Nebraska is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Nebraska is a slight 2-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bruins as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

UCLA won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.