UAB Blazers @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: UAB 7-6, North Texas 9-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UAB has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Super Pit. One thing working in the Blazers' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points in their last four games.

Last Sunday, UAB didn't have too much trouble with Alcorn State as they won 91-74.

UAB's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Yaxel Lendeborg led the charge by dropping a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. Lendeborg is becoming a predictor of UAB's success: when he posts at least eight rebounds the team is 4-1 (and 3-5 when he doesn't). The team also got some help courtesy of Bradley Ezewiro, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 19 points.

Meanwhile, North Texas had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They strolled past the Huskies with points to spare, taking the game 62-46.

North Texas got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Johnathan Massie out in front who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points.

UAB now has a winning record of 7-6. As for North Texas, they pushed their record up to 9-3 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UAB has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Texas, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2. Given UAB's sizable advantage in that area, North Texas will need to find a way to close that gap.

UAB was able to grind out a solid victory over North Texas in their previous meeting back in February, winning 71-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for UAB since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UAB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Texas.