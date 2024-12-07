Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Morehead State 3-5, Ohio 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Ohio Bobcats at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. The Eagles have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last five games.

On Wednesday, Morehead State didn't have quite enough to beat Marshall and fell 80-77. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Eagles in their matchups with the Thundering Herd: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though they lost, Morehead State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Marshall only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, Ohio didn't have too much trouble with Robert Morris on Saturday as they won 84-68. That looming 84-68 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Bobcats yet this season.

Morehead State's defeat dropped their record down to 3-5. As for Ohio, they pushed their record up to 3-5 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Morehead State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Ohio, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8. Given Morehead State's sizable advantage in that area, Ohio will need to find a way to close that gap.

Morehead State came up short against Ohio in their previous meeting back in December of 2019, falling 82-76. Can Morehead State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio and Morehead State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.