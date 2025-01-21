Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Arizona 11-6, Okla. State 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Okla. State will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Wildcats took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Cowboys, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, Okla. State beat Colorado 83-73.

Okla. State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Marchelus Avery out in front who scored 15 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. Avery had some trouble finding his footing against BYU on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Patrick Suemnick, who earned ten points.

Meanwhile, Arizona unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. The contest between them and Texas Tech wasn't a total blowout, but with Arizona falling 70-54 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite their defeat, Arizona saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tobe Awaka, who had eight points along with 14 rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Awaka is becoming a predictor of Arizona's success: when he posts at least ten rebounds the team is 10-4 (and 1-2 when he doesn't). Less helpful for Arizona was Caleb Love's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Okla. State's win bumped their record up to 10-7. As for Arizona, their loss dropped their record down to 11-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Okla. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Arizona is a big 9.5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

