Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: James Madison 10-9, Old Dominion 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the James Madison Dukes and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chartway Arena. The Dukes are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

James Madison is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against App. State on Saturday. James Madison fell 58-50 to App. State. The Dukes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 67-63 to Georgia Southern. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Monarchs in their matchups with the Eagles: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though they lost, Old Dominion smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 32 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 17 consecutive games.

James Madison's defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-9. As for Old Dominion, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: James Madison has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given James Madison's sizable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

James Madison is a 4.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

James Madison has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Old Dominion.