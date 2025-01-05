Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Maryland 11-3, Oregon 12-2

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Oregon Ducks and the Maryland Terrapins are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Oregon is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Illinois just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Fighting Illini, falling 109-77.

The losing side was boosted by Supreme Cook, who went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points. His performance made up for a slower match against Weber State on Sunday. Nate Bittle was another key player, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Maryland unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 75-69 to Washington. The game marked the Terrapins' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite their loss, Maryland saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Julian Reese, who went 9 for 12 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Jordan Geronimo, who went 5 for 6 en route to 10 points plus six rebounds and three blocks.

Maryland struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Oregon's defeat dropped their record down to 12-2. As for Maryland, their loss dropped their record down to 11-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oregon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.4 points per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Oregon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

Oregon is a 4-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.