Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Purdue 14-4, Oregon 15-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Oregon is heading back home. They and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.4 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, Oregon escaped with a win against Penn State by the margin of a single free throw, 82-81.

Oregon got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jackson Shelstad out in front who went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus eight assists. That's the most assists Shelstad has posted since back in December of 2023. The team also got some help courtesy of Keeshawn Barthelemy, who went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points plus six assists and six rebounds.

Oregon was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They are a perfect 4-0 when they've passed the ball that well.

Meanwhile, Purdue came tearing into Wednesday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.2 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 69-58 win over the Huskies.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Purdue to victory, but perhaps none more so than Caleb Furst, who had 15 points plus six rebounds and four steals. Furst had some trouble finding his footing against Nebraska on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround. Braden Smith was another key player, scoring 17 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Oregon's victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 15-2. As for Purdue, their win bumped their record up to 14-4.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Oregon has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Purdue, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Oregon's sizable advantage in that area, Purdue will need to find a way to close that gap.