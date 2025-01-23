Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: LMU 11-8, Pacific 6-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the LMU Lions and the Pacific Tigers are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alex G. Spanos Center. The Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, LMU was able to grind out a solid victory over San Diego, taking the game 77-70.

LMU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jevon Porter out in front who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds. Porter had some trouble finding his footing against Santa Clara on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Alex Merkviladze, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, Pacific fought the good fight in their overtime match against Portland on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Pilots by a score of 84-81. The Tigers have struggled against the Pilots recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Elias Ralph, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, he also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Lamar Washington was another key player, almost dropping a triple-double on 14 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists.

LMU's victory bumped their record up to 11-8. As for Pacific, their loss dropped their record down to 6-15.

Looking forward, LMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Everything went LMU's way against Pacific in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as LMU made off with an 86-63 win. Does LMU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Pacific turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

LMU is a big 7.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lions, as the game opened with the Lions as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

LMU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Pacific.