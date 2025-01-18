Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Cornell 9-5, Penn 4-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Cornell Big Red and the Penn Quakers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Palestra. The Big Red are looking to tack on another W to their four-game streak on the road.

Cornell is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 164.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Columbia. Cornell walked away with a 94-83 victory over Columbia on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Penn's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Dartmouth by a score of 73-70. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Quakers have suffered since November 12, 2024.

Cornell's win bumped their record up to 9-5. As for Penn, their loss dropped their record down to 4-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Cornell just can't miss this season, having made 51.7% of their field goals per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for Penn, though, as they've only made 39.5% of theirs this season. Given Cornell's sizable advantage in that area, Penn will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cornell beat Penn 87-81 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Does Cornell have another victory up their sleeve, or will Penn turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Penn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.