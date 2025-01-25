Who's Playing
Pacific Tigers @ Pepperdine Waves
Current Records: Pacific 6-16, Pepperdine 7-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Pacific Tigers and the Pepperdine Waves are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.
Last Thursday, Pacific came up short against LMU and fell 73-68.
Pacific's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Elias Ralph, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Elijah Fisher, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Ralph a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven).
Meanwhile, Pepperdine suffered a painful 83-63 defeat at the hands of Oregon State on Thursday.
Stefan Todorovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 19 points along with seven rebounds.
Pacific's loss dropped their record down to 6-16. As for Pepperdine, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-13.
Pacific is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Pepperdine.
Pacific lost to Pepperdine on the road by a decisive 87-70 margin when the teams last played on January 4th. Can Pacific avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Pepperdine is a big 7.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 147.5 points.
Series History
Pepperdine has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Pacific.
- Jan 04, 2025 - Pepperdine 87 vs. Pacific 70
- Mar 07, 2024 - Pepperdine 102 vs. Pacific 43
- Feb 21, 2024 - Pepperdine 89 vs. Pacific 70
- Jan 11, 2024 - Pepperdine 93 vs. Pacific 78
- Mar 02, 2023 - Pacific 84 vs. Pepperdine 71
- Feb 02, 2023 - Pacific 81 vs. Pepperdine 72
- Jan 07, 2023 - Pacific 80 vs. Pepperdine 75
- Feb 05, 2022 - Pepperdine 70 vs. Pacific 64
- Feb 03, 2022 - Pacific 81 vs. Pepperdine 76
- Jan 21, 2021 - Pepperdine 85 vs. Pacific 68