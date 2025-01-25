Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: Pacific 6-16, Pepperdine 7-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Pacific Tigers and the Pepperdine Waves are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Last Thursday, Pacific came up short against LMU and fell 73-68.

Pacific's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Elias Ralph, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Elijah Fisher, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Ralph a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven).

Meanwhile, Pepperdine suffered a painful 83-63 defeat at the hands of Oregon State on Thursday.

Stefan Todorovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Pacific's loss dropped their record down to 6-16. As for Pepperdine, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-13.

Pacific is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Pepperdine.

Pacific lost to Pepperdine on the road by a decisive 87-70 margin when the teams last played on January 4th. Can Pacific avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Pepperdine is a big 7.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pepperdine has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Pacific.