Clev. State Vikings @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Clev. State 16-6, PFW 15-7

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

Clev. State is 8-2 against PFW since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Vikings are coming into the contest hot, having won their last 12 games.

Last Saturday, Clev. State didn't have too much trouble with Green Bay as they won 81-66. That's two games straight that the Vikings have won by exactly 15 points.

Clev. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Green Bay only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, PFW was able to grind out a solid victory over IUI on Saturday, taking the game 91-80.

Clev. State is on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 15 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-6 record this season. As for PFW, their win bumped their record up to 15-7.

Clev. State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

While fans of Clev. State and PFW were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, PFW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

PFW is a 4.5-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Clev. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against PFW.