Denver Pioneers @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Denver 3-5, Portland 2-5

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After five games on the road, Portland is heading back home. They will welcome the Denver Pioneers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chiles Center. The Pilots might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Sunday.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 94-67, which was the final score in Portland's tilt against Princeton. The Pilots were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-29.

Meanwhile, Denver's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 68-54 to Utah Tech. The game marked the Pioneers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Portland's loss dropped their record down to 2-5. As for Denver, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Portland has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Denver, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1. Given Portland's sizable advantage in that area, Denver will need to find a way to close that gap.