Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Pacific 6-14, Portland 5-13

How To Watch

Pacific and Portland are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chiles Center. The Tigers are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Pacific is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 95 points on Thursday, they were much more limited against Oregon State on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Pacific lost to the Beavers, and Pacific lost bad. The score wound up at 91-55. The matchup marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Pacific struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Portland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight defeat. They took an 81-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Fran.

Portland's loss came about despite a quality game from Max Mackinnon, who went 11 for 15 en route to 28 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Mackinnon a new career-high in field goal percentage (73.3%). Austin Rapp was another key player, earning 19 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Pacific has not been sharp recently as the team has lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-14 record this season. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-13.

Pacific came up short against Portland in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 65-60. Can Pacific avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Portland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Portland and Pacific both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.