Who's Playing

Columbia Lions @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Columbia 11-4, Princeton 13-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.23

What to Know

Columbia is 0-10 against Princeton since February of 2019 but things could change on Monday. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The Lions are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.3 points per game this season.

Columbia is headed into Monday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Saturday. They fell to Yale 92-88. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Saturday (83), the Lions still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, Princeton had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.2 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with an 81-80 win over the Big Green.

Columbia's loss dropped their record down to 11-4. As for Princeton, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Columbia has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.4% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've drained 37.8% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Columbia is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Columbia is playing on the road, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Princeton is a solid 7-point favorite against Columbia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

Series History

Princeton has won all of the games they've played against Columbia in the last 6 years.