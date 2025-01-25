Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Cornell 10-6, Princeton 14-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Cornell Big Red and the Princeton Tigers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The Big Red are looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

The experts predicted Cornell would be headed in after a win, but Brown made sure that didn't happen. Cornell was just a bucket shy of victory on Monday and fell 83-82 to Brown. The Big Red's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Princeton waltzed into their game on Monday with six straight wins... but they left with seven. They managed a 71-67 victory over the Lions.

Princeton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They are a perfect 3-0 when they hit their own glass that hard.

Cornell's loss dropped their record down to 10-6. As for Princeton, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Cornell has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.1% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've nailed 37.5% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cornell couldn't quite finish off Princeton when the teams last played back in March of 2024 and fell 79-77. Can Cornell avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Princeton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.