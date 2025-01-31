Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Yale 11-6, Princeton 14-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, January 31, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Princeton Tigers and the Yale Bulldogs are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.1 points per game this season.

Princeton is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Cornell just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 85-76 to the Big Red. The Tigers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Princeton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. This was only their first loss (out of four games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, Yale came tearing into Saturday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put a hurting on the Crimson to the tune of 84-55. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 21 points or more this season.

Princeton's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-5. As for Yale, they pushed their record up to 11-6 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Princeton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Princeton beat Yale 73-62 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will Princeton repeat their success, or does Yale have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Yale has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Princeton.