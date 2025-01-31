Who's Playing
Yale Bulldogs @ Princeton Tigers
Current Records: Yale 11-6, Princeton 14-5
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Princeton Tigers and the Yale Bulldogs are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.1 points per game this season.
Princeton is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Cornell just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 85-76 to the Big Red. The Tigers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Even though they lost, Princeton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. This was only their first loss (out of four games) when they hit their own glass that hard.
Meanwhile, Yale came tearing into Saturday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put a hurting on the Crimson to the tune of 84-55. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 21 points or more this season.
Princeton's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-5. As for Yale, they pushed their record up to 11-6 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Princeton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Princeton beat Yale 73-62 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will Princeton repeat their success, or does Yale have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Yale has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Princeton.
- Feb 17, 2024 - Princeton 73 vs. Yale 62
- Feb 02, 2024 - Yale 70 vs. Princeton 64
- Mar 12, 2023 - Princeton 74 vs. Yale 65
- Feb 18, 2023 - Yale 93 vs. Princeton 83
- Jan 28, 2023 - Yale 87 vs. Princeton 65
- Mar 13, 2022 - Yale 66 vs. Princeton 64
- Feb 19, 2022 - Princeton 81 vs. Yale 75
- Jan 29, 2022 - Yale 80 vs. Princeton 74
- Feb 29, 2020 - Yale 66 vs. Princeton 63
- Feb 14, 2020 - Yale 88 vs. Princeton 64