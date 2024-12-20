The St. John's Red Storm (9-2) will take their four-game winning streak on the road when they face the Providence Friars (7-5) on Friday night. St. John's opened Big East play with an 89-61 win over DePaul at home on Tuesday after racing out to a double-digit lead at halftime. Providence has lost two of its last three games, with its lone win during that stretch coming in its conference opener against DePaul as well. The Friars were unable to build on that overtime win, falling to St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

Providence vs. St. John's spread: St. John's -6.5

Providence vs. St. John's over/under: 143 points

Providence vs. St. John's money line: St. John's: -293, Providence: +235

Why Providence can cover

Providence has struggled with consistency early in the season, part of which can be attributed to star guard Bryce Hopkins' injury. He has only played in three games due to a lingering injury knee injury, but the Friars won two of those games. Hopkins had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a win over DePaul last Tuesday.

Senior guard Bensley Joseph added 20 points, seven assists and four rebounds in that game, shooting 8 of 16 from the floor. Hopkins missed Saturday's game against St. Bonaventure, but he is expected to play on Friday night. The Friars are riding a six-game home winning streak and have covered the spread in 14 of their last 18 December games. See which team to pick here.

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's has rattled off four consecutive wins since losing to Georgia in the Bahamas last month. The Red Storm have won all four of those games by double digits, including non-conference victories over Harvard, Kansas State and Bryant. They added an 89-61 win against DePaul in their Big East opener on Tuesday.

Senior guard Kadary Richmond had 18 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore guard Simeon Wilcher had 16 points on 7 of 9 shooting. Junior guard RJ Luis Jr. leads St. John's with 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. The Red Storm have covered the spread in 10 of their last 13 games. See which team to pick here.

