Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Jacksonville 12-7, Queens 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Queens Royals and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Levine Center. The Royals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.9 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Queens would be headed in after a win, but North Florida made sure that didn't happen. Queens took a 90-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of North Florida on Thursday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Royals in their matchups with the Ospreys: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 79-62 victory over the Wolves.

Jacksonville was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Queens' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-8. As for Jacksonville, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Queens has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Queens was able to grind out a solid win over Jacksonville in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 74-65. Does Queens have another victory up their sleeve, or will Jacksonville turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Jacksonville has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Queens.