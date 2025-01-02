Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Stetson 2-11, Queens 7-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Stetson is preparing for their first Atlantic Sun Conference matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Queens Royals will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at The Levine Center. The Hatters are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Stetson is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 103 points last Sunday, they were much more limited against Florida on Sunday. There's no need to mince words: Stetson lost to the Gators, and Stetson lost bad. The score wound up at 85-45. The matchup marked the Hatters' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Stetson struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Florida racked up 19.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Queens' good fortune finally ran out two weeks ago. The match between them and Ole Miss wasn't particularly close, with Queens falling 80-62.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Leo Colimerio, who went 6 for 10 en route to 13 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against BYU back in November of 2024, so this was a nice turnaround.

Stetson's loss dropped their record down to 2-11. As for Queens, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-6.

Stetson is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Stetson was able to grind out a solid victory over Queens in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 83-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stetson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Queens is a big 8.5-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Royals as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Queens and Stetson both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.