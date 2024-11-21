Halftime Report

A win for Maine would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Maine leads 27-25 over Richmond.

If Maine keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-2 in no time. On the other hand, Richmond will have to make due with a 1-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Maine 2-2, Richmond 1-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Richmond Spiders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Robins Center. The Black Bears are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Maine is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell just short of Quinnipiac by a score of 58-55 on Friday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Black Bears in their matchups with the Bobcats: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though they lost, Maine smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Richmond fought the good fight in their overtime match against Bucknell on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Bison 80-76. The Spiders were up 35-14 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Richmond's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jonathan Beagle, who went 6 for 8 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds and two steals, and DeLonnie Hunt, who went 10 for 18 en route to 26 points. Hunt had some trouble finding his footing against Charlotte on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Apostolos Roumoglou, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from long range.

Maine's loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Richmond, they are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 1-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Maine has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Richmond struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Richmond is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

