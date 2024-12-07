Halftime Report

Quinnipiac and Rider have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Quinnipiac leads 31-29 over Rider.

Quinnipiac entered the contest with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Rider hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Quinnipiac 3-5, Rider 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Quinnipiac is preparing for their first MAAC matchup of the season on Friday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rider Broncs at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Gymnasium. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Bobcats going off as just a 1.5-point favorite.

Last Sunday, Quinnipiac came up short against Stonehill and fell 88-74. That's two games in a row now that the Bobcats have lost by exactly 14 points.

Quinnipiac struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, Rider's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Fairfield by a score of 78-75. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Broncs have suffered since March 14th.

Quinnipiac's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 3-5. As for Rider, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Quinnipiac has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rider struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Quinnipiac came up short against Rider in their previous matchup back in February, falling 88-78. Can Quinnipiac avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Rider.