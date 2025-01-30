Who's Playing
IUI Jaguars @ Robert Morris Colonials
Current Records: IUI 7-15, Robert Morris 15-7
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Robert Morris Colonials and the IUI Jaguars are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-0 during that stretch of close contests.
On Saturday, it was close, but Robert Morris sidestepped Oakland for a 73-71 win. Having forecasted a close victory for the Colonials, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, IUI came up short against PFW on Saturday and fell 91-80. Even though they lost, the Jaguars' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.2 points per game (they're now ranked 174th in scoring overall).
Even though they lost, IUI smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.
Robert Morris is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season. As for IUI, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-15 record this season.
Robert Morris strolled past IUI in their previous matchup back in January of 2024 by a score of 80-63. Will Robert Morris repeat their success, or does IUI have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Robert Morris has won 5 out of their last 7 games against IUI.
- Jan 20, 2024 - Robert Morris 80 vs. IUI 63
- Jan 04, 2024 - Robert Morris 92 vs. IUI 48
- Feb 28, 2023 - Robert Morris 67 vs. IUI 64
- Feb 23, 2023 - IUI 81 vs. Robert Morris 75
- Jan 09, 2023 - Robert Morris 77 vs. IUI 70
- Feb 17, 2022 - IUI 66 vs. Robert Morris 56
- Feb 05, 2022 - Robert Morris 66 vs. IUI 49