Who's Playing

IUI Jaguars @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: IUI 7-15, Robert Morris 15-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Robert Morris Colonials and the IUI Jaguars are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-0 during that stretch of close contests.

On Saturday, it was close, but Robert Morris sidestepped Oakland for a 73-71 win. Having forecasted a close victory for the Colonials, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, IUI came up short against PFW on Saturday and fell 91-80. Even though they lost, the Jaguars' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.2 points per game (they're now ranked 174th in scoring overall).

Even though they lost, IUI smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Robert Morris is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season. As for IUI, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-15 record this season.

Robert Morris strolled past IUI in their previous matchup back in January of 2024 by a score of 80-63. Will Robert Morris repeat their success, or does IUI have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Robert Morris has won 5 out of their last 7 games against IUI.