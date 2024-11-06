The 2024-25 college basketball season officially tipped off this week. The No. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Wagner Seahawks in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday. Last season, the Scarlet Knights finished with a 15-17 record, but have high hopes for a turnaround this season due to some high-profile additions. Meanwhile, Wagner went 17-16 last season and notched its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth. The Seahawks beat Howard 71-68 in a First Four matchup before falling to North Carolina.

Tipoff from Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, NJ., is at 6 p.m. ET. The Scarlet Knights are 20-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Wagner odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 129.5.

Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Rutgers vs. Wagner.

Rutgers vs. Wagner spread: Scarlet Knights -20

Rutgers vs. Wagner over/under: 129.5 points

Rutgers vs. Wagner money line: Scarlet Knights -6667, Seahawks +1813

WAG: Wagner has won 10 of its last 16 away games

RUTG: Rutgers has hit the Under in 22 of its last 32 games

Why Rutgers can cover

Anticipation is sky-high for a Rutgers squad that brought in two elite recruits -- Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively in the class by 247Sports. Bailey is an athletic three-level scorer who has the bounce to rise above the rim with ease. Last season at McEachern High School, Bailey averaged 33.4 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.9 blocks per game. In a scrimmage against St. John's, Bailey had 25 points and five boards.

Harper is another freshman phenom for the Scarlet Knights who thrives in the pick-and-roll and has great slashing ability. He also plays a high-energy defender. Last year at Don Bosco, Harper averaged 22.4 points per game. In the scrimmage versus St. John's, he dropped 20 points, four rebounds and one steal. He also made two 3-pointers.

Why Wagner can cover

Senior guard Zaire Williams is returning to Wagner and gives them a ball handler and shot creator in the backcourt. Williams can knock down a shot from the perimeter while getting into the lane consistently. Last season, he averaged 9.3 points and 2.1 rebounds. He tore his meniscus and only played in nine games but scored in double figures in four games.

Senior guard Javier Ezquerra is a nice ball handler and facilitator in the backcourt. Ezquerra has good court vision to get his teammates involved. The Puerto Rico native led the team in assists (4.4) with seven points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season. He's logged at least 10 points and 5-plus assists in seven games last campaign.

