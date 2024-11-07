Creighton star big man Ryan Kalkbrenner had a historic and efficient outing Wednesday night in the No. 15 Bluejays' 99-86 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley, finishing with 49 points on 20 of 22 shooting to open the season. Kalkbrenner's 49 points were the second most by a Creighton player in program history -- two shy of a school record -- and his 20 made field goals set a new school record.

"That was an incredible performance by Ryan," said Creighton coach Greg McDermott after the game, later adding with a grin a friendly jab at his star after he went 7 of 8 from the charity stripe. "If he'd have made all his free throws, he'd have had 50."

The offensive explosion from Kalkbrenner was a necessary contribution for Creighton, which got more than it bargained for at home against a 30.5-point underdog. Creighton's lead was single digits until the final 75 seconds, which led Kalkbrenner to play 36 of the game's 40 minutes.

Here are some odds and ends of his historic night by the numbers -- first with a look at where his points total stands among all Division I players since the 2010-2011 season, via Stathead.

Most points in single game (2010-present)

Player School Points Cameron Young Quinnipiac 55 Mason Peatling Eastern Washington 54 Jordan Lyons Furman 54 Markus Howard Marquette 53 Nate Wolters South Dakota State 53 Darius Lee Houston Baptist 52 Markus Howard Marquette 52 Jimmer Fredette Brigham Young 52 Marshon Brooks Providence 52 Mike James Lamar 52 Markus Howard Marquette 51 Christian Lutete UMass Lowell 51 Chris Clemons Campbell 51 Mike Daum South Dakota State 51 Ray Lee Eastern Michigan 50 Marcus Keene Central Michigan 50 Kevin Murphy Tennessee Tech 50 Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton 49 Tommy Bruner Denver 49 Josh Williams Robert Morris 49

