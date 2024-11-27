Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Va. Tech 3-3, S. Carolina 3-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The S. Carolina Gamecocks will face off against the Va. Tech Hokies at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The Gamecocks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.3 points per game this season.

On Monday, S. Carolina came up short against Xavier and fell 75-66. The matchup marked the Gamecocks' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Collin Murray-Boyles put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 13 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks.

S. Carolina struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They fell 75-63 to Michigan.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Toibu Lawal, who earned 14 points.

S. Carolina's loss dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Va. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 3-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: S. Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Va. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

S. Carolina skirted past Va. Tech 79-77 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Does S. Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Va. Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

S. Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.