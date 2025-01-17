Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: VCU 13-4, Saint Joseph's 11-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

VCU is 8-2 against Saint Joseph's since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hagan Arena. The Rams are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.6 points per game this season.

Saint Joseph's is hoping to do what Saint Louis couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to VCU's winning streak, which now stands at three games. VCU strolled past Saint Louis with points to spare, taking the game 78-62.

VCU's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Joe Bamisile, who posted 23 points. Max Shulga was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 11 points and nine assists.

VCU was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Saint Louis only racked up ten.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Saint Joseph's). They took their game on Saturday with ease, bagging a 93-57 victory over Loyola Chi. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-29.

Saint Joseph's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Derek Simpson, who went 7 for 9 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Simpson a new career-high in field goal percentage (77.8%). Another player making a difference was Xzayvier Brown, who earned 20 points.

VCU's win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-4. As for Saint Joseph's, their victory bumped their record up to 11-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. VCU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

VCU was able to grind out a solid win over Saint Joseph's in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 66-60. Will VCU repeat their success, or does Saint Joseph's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

VCU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.