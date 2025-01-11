Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: UNCG 10-6, Samford 13-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the UNCG Spartans and the Samford Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Hanna Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a four-game winning streak alive.

On Thursday, UNCG skirted by Chattanooga 78-75 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Ronald Polite III with but a second left in the second quarter.

Donovan Atwell and Kenyon Giles were among the main playmakers for UNCG as the former went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and the latter went 10 for 17 en route to 26 points. The dominant performance also gave Atwell a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (85.7%).

Even though they won, UNCG struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Samford beat VMI 81-68 on Thursday.

Jaden Brownell was the offensive standout of the match as he had 20 points along with three steals and three blocks. Another player making a difference was Collin Holloway, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

UNCG has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for Samford, they pushed their record up to 13-3 with the win, which was their 26th straight at home dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: UNCG has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 12.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UNCG came up short against Samford when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 78-69. Can UNCG avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Samford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UNCG.