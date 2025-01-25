Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Wofford 11-9, Samford 16-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Wofford Terriers and the Samford Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Hanna Center. The Terriers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.3 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Wofford was able to grind out a solid victory over The Citadel, taking the game 79-68. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Terriers.

Chattanooga typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. They managed a 73-69 win over the Mocs.

Wofford is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for Samford, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 16-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Wofford has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Wofford's way against Samford in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as Wofford made off with a 91-69 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wofford since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wofford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Samford.