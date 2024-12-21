Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Montana 7-5, San Fran. 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, San Fran. is heading back home. They will welcome the Montana Grizzlies at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The Dons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

San Fran. is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Bradley just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Braves by a score of 66-64.

Meanwhile, Montana suffered their biggest defeat since November 13th on Monday. There's no need to mince words: Montana lost to N. Iowa, and Montana lost bad. The score wound up at 104-76.

Despite their loss, Montana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kai Johnson, who went 6 for 8 en route to 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. Johnson is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Less helpful for Montana was Malik Moore's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

San Fran. dropped their record down to 9-3 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Montana, their loss dropped their record down to 7-5.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: San Fran. has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Montana struggles in that department as they've made 48.1% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

San Fran. was dealt a punishing 82-50 defeat at the hands of Montana in their previous matchup back in December of 2015. Will San Fran. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Montana won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.