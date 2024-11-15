Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: UNCW 2-0, SC Upstate 1-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

After two games on the road, SC Upstate is heading back home. They will welcome the UNCW Seahawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.8 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, SC Upstate couldn't handle Wake Forest and fell 85-80.

Despite the defeat, SC Upstate had strong showings from Brit Harris, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus two steals, and Mister Dean, who went 10 for 14 en route to 24 points. Harris had some trouble finding his footing against Va. Tech on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, even though Georgia Southern scored an imposing 84 points on Friday, UNCW still came out on top. UNCW walked away with a 92-84 victory over Georgia Southern. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Seahawks.

UNCW's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Donovan Newby, who went 6 for 11 en route to 33 points, and Khamari McGriff, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave McGriff a new career-high in assists (two). Another player making a difference was Josh Corbin, who earned 12 points plus three steals.

SC Upstate dropped their record down to 1-3 with the loss, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for UNCW, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: SC Upstate has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like UNCW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.