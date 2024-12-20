Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: UIC 6-4, Seattle 4-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UIC Flames are taking a road trip to face off against the Seattle Redhawks at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Redhawk Center. The Flames have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UIC's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top against Little Rock by a score of 77-69 on Sunday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 145.5 point over/under.

Among those leading the charge was Sasa Ciani, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Javon Jackson, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-7 from beyond the arc.

UIC smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Seattle came up short against Western Kentucky on Tuesday and fell 86-73.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Maleek Arington, who earned 17 points in addition to two steals. Paris Dawson was another key player, posting 17 points in addition to six assists.

UIC's victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-4. As for Seattle, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 4-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UIC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.7 points per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.