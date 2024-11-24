Who's Playing

Current Records: FAU 4-3, Seton Hall 3-3

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates' road trip will continue as they head out to face the FAU Owls at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena. The Pirates' defense has only allowed 54.8 points per game this season, so the Owls' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Friday, Seton Hall ended up a good deal behind Vanderbilt and lost 76-60. The over/under was set at 136 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Isaiah Coleman, who went 8 for 15 en route to 20 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four).

Even though they lost, Seton Hall smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Vanderbilt only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored FAU last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 75-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of Drake. The game marked the Owls' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite their loss, FAU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tre Carroll, who posted ten points in addition to two steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Seton Hall's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for FAU, their loss dropped their record down to 4-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Seton Hall has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Seton Hall is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

FAU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137 points.

