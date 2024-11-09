Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Fordham 0-1, Seton Hall 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Fordham Rams will face off against the Seton Hall Pirates at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Walsh Gymnasium. The Rams might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

Fordham can't be to happy about their upcoming road match considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home. They were dealt a punishing 92-60 loss at the hands of St. John's. The Rams haven't had much luck with the Red Storm recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They secured a 57-53 W over Saint Peter's. The win was familiar territory for the Pirates who have now won six matchups in a row dating back to last season.

Seton Hall can attribute much of their success to Chaunce Jenkins, who scored 19 points plus six rebounds.