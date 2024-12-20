Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Holy Cross 6-5, Siena 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Siena Saints will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at MVP Arena. The Saints took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Crusaders, who come in off a win.

If Siena heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Holy Cross took over last week. Holy Cross slipped by Quinnipiac 70-69 on Tuesday.

Holy Cross' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kahlil Singleton led the charge by going 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points. Those six threes gave Singleton a new career-high. Joe Nugent was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 19 points.

Holy Cross was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Siena entered their matchup against St. Bona. on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Siena received a tough blow as they fell 65-48 to St. Bona. The game marked the Saints' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Holy Cross now has a winning record of 6-5. As for Siena, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-6 record this season.

Holy Cross couldn't quite finish off Siena in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 and fell 73-71. Can Holy Cross avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Siena has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Holy Cross.

  • Nov 06, 2023 - Siena 73 vs. Holy Cross 71
  • Nov 07, 2022 - Siena 75 vs. Holy Cross 68
  • Dec 11, 2021 - Siena 72 vs. Holy Cross 59
  • Dec 29, 2019 - Siena 74 vs. Holy Cross 62
  • Dec 22, 2018 - Holy Cross 60 vs. Siena 57
  • Nov 18, 2018 - Holy Cross 57 vs. Siena 45
  • Dec 22, 2017 - Siena 71 vs. Holy Cross 65