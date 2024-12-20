Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Holy Cross 6-5, Siena 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Siena Saints will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at MVP Arena. The Saints took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Crusaders, who come in off a win.

If Siena heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Holy Cross took over last week. Holy Cross slipped by Quinnipiac 70-69 on Tuesday.

Holy Cross' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kahlil Singleton led the charge by going 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points. Those six threes gave Singleton a new career-high. Joe Nugent was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 19 points.

Holy Cross was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Siena entered their matchup against St. Bona. on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Siena received a tough blow as they fell 65-48 to St. Bona. The game marked the Saints' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Holy Cross now has a winning record of 6-5. As for Siena, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-6 record this season.

Holy Cross couldn't quite finish off Siena in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 and fell 73-71. Can Holy Cross avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Siena has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Holy Cross.