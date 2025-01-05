Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Iona 4-10, Siena 7-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Iona Gaels and the Siena Saints are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at MVP Arena.

The experts predicted Iona would be headed in after a win, but Marist made sure that didn't happen. Iona took a 70-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Marist on Friday. The Gaels have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Iona was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Siena). They came out on top against Manhattan by a score of 103-95 on Friday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Iona's loss dropped their record down to 4-10. As for Siena, the victory got them back to even at 7-7.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Iona has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2. Given Iona's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Iona was able to grind out a solid win over Siena in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 68-54. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iona since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Siena.