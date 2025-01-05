Who's Playing
Iona Gaels @ Siena Saints
Current Records: Iona 4-10, Siena 7-7
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Iona Gaels and the Siena Saints are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at MVP Arena.
The experts predicted Iona would be headed in after a win, but Marist made sure that didn't happen. Iona took a 70-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Marist on Friday. The Gaels have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Even though they lost, Iona was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.
Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Siena). They came out on top against Manhattan by a score of 103-95 on Friday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Iona's loss dropped their record down to 4-10. As for Siena, the victory got them back to even at 7-7.
Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Iona has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2. Given Iona's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.
Iona was able to grind out a solid win over Siena in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 68-54. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iona since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Siena.
- Mar 09, 2024 - Iona 68 vs. Siena 54
- Jan 26, 2024 - Iona 70 vs. Siena 51
- Feb 26, 2023 - Iona 93 vs. Siena 60
- Jan 27, 2023 - Siena 70 vs. Iona 53
- Feb 11, 2022 - Siena 70 vs. Iona 64
- Jan 25, 2022 - Iona 74 vs. Siena 57
- Mar 10, 2021 - Iona 55 vs. Siena 52
- Feb 19, 2020 - Siena 65 vs. Iona 64
- Jan 31, 2020 - Siena 87 vs. Iona 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - Iona 73 vs. Siena 57