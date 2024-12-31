Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: VCU 10-3, St. Bona. 12-1

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

St. Bona. is preparing for their first Atlantic 10 matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the VCU Rams will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

VCU is hoping to do what Niagara couldn't on Saturday: put an end to St. Bona.'s winning streak, which now stands at six games. St. Bona. blew past Niagara 71-52. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Bonnies have posted since November 20th.

St. Bona. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Melvin Council Jr. out in front who scored 14 points plus eight rebounds and seven assists. Council Jr. has been hot , having also posted three or more steals the last five times he's played. Another player making a difference was Lajae Jones, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for VCU, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Wednesday. They put the hurt on William & Mary with a sharp 90-70 victory on Sunday. The Rams have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matchups by 19 points or more this season.

VCU's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Max Shulga, who earned 13 points in addition to six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Joe Bamisile, who went 9 for 15 en route to 20 points.

VCU was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

St. Bona.'s victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-1. As for VCU, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: St. Bona. has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

St. Bona. was able to grind out a solid win over VCU in their previous meeting back in January, winning 67-62. Does St. Bona. have another victory up their sleeve, or will VCU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

St. Bona. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against VCU.