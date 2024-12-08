Halftime Report

A win for Mercer would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Mercer leads 40-38 over Stetson.

Mercer has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Mercer 4-4, Stetson 1-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Mercer Bears are taking a road trip to face off against the Stetson Hatters at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Edmunds Center. The Hatters have the home-court advantage, but the Bears are expected to win by 3.5 points.

Last Wednesday, Mercer was able to grind out a solid win over Western Georgia, taking the game 86-72.

Mercer was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Western Georgia only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Stetson's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell just short of South Florida by a score of 74-72. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for the Hatters, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

Stetson's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Josh Massey, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds, and Mehki Ellison, who went 8 for 11 en route to 19 points.

Mercer's victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-4. As for Stetson, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-7.

Odds

Mercer is a 3.5-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

