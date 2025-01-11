Who's Playing
N. Alabama Lions @ Stetson Hatters
Current Records: N. Alabama 10-6, Stetson 4-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
N. Alabama is 2-8 against Stetson since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Edmunds Center. The Lions are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.5 points per game this season.
On Thursday, N. Alabama came up short against FGCU and fell 75-70.
Stetson fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They came out on top against Cent. Arkansas by a score of 75-65 on Thursday.
N. Alabama's defeat dropped their record down to 10-6. As for Stetson, their victory bumped their record up to 4-12.
N. Alabama beat Stetson 79-72 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Alabama since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Stetson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N. Alabama.
