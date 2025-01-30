Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: Wagner 11-9, Stonehill 11-11

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the Stonehill Skyhawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Merkert Gymnasium. The Skyhawks are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Seahawks in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Sunday, it was close, but Wagner sidestepped St. Francis for a 68-65 win.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Stonehill last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 65-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of FDU. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Skyhawks in their matchups with the Knights: they've now lost three in a row.

Wagner's victory bumped their record up to 11-9. As for Stonehill, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-11.

Wagner came up short against Stonehill in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 71-61. Can Wagner avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stonehill is a 3.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 121 points.

Series History

Stonehill and Wagner both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.