Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Memphis 13-3, Temple 10-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Temple is on a six-game streak of home wins, while Memphis is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Liacouras Center. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.9 points per game this season.

Temple is headed into the match having just posted their closest win since March 13, 2024 on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Rice 73-70.

Among those leading the charge was Jamal Mashburn Jr., who had 24 points. The contest was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Even though they won, Temple struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Memphis didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against East Carolina on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-70 win. That's two games straight that the Tigers have won by exactly four points.

PJ Haggerty was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 25 points.

Temple is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for Memphis, their victory bumped their record up to 13-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Temple hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.9 points per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Temple came up short against Memphis in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 84-77. Can Temple avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Temple.