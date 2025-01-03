Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Wichita State 10-3, Temple 8-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Temple is preparing for their first American Athletic Conference matchup of the season on Friday. They and the Wichita State Shockers will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. The Owls have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Temple took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. Everything went their way against Buffalo as Temple made off with a 91-71 victory. The Owls' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Temple's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Quante Berry, who went 7 for 8 en route to 15 points plus four steals. What's more, Berry also posted a 87.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March. Another player making a difference was Steve Settle III, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Wichita State's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They wrapped up 2024 with an 87-72 victory over Friends (Kan). The win made it back-to-back victories for the Shockers.

Temple's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-5. As for Wichita State, their victory bumped their record up to 10-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Temple hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Temple was able to grind out a solid win over Wichita State in their previous matchup back in February, winning 72-66. Will Temple repeat their success, or does Wichita State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wichita State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Temple.