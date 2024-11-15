The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-1) will try to advance to the title game of the Greenbrier Tip-Off River Division when they face the VMI Keydets (3-0) on Friday afternoon. Tennessee Tech has won back-to-back games since losing to Georgia in its season opener, including a 76-73 win over West Georgia on Tuesday. VMI has won a pair of games over non-Division I opponents by 40-plus points while also beating Bellarmine on the road last Saturday. The winner of this game will face the winner of UT Rio Grande Valley and Charleston Southern in the title game of the River Division on Saturday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Greenbrier Colonial Hall. Tennessee Tech is favored by 4 points in the latest Tennessee Tech vs. VMI odds, while the over/under is 150.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any VMI vs. Tennessee Tech picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2024-25 season on a 155-110 betting roll (+2102) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on VMI-Tennessee Tech. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Tennessee Tech vs. VMI spread: Tennessee Tech -4

Tennessee Tech vs. VMI over/under: 150.5 points

Tennessee Tech vs. VMI money line: Tennessee Tech: -180, VMI: +150

Tennessee Tech vs. VMI picks: See picks here

Why Tennessee Tech can cover

Tennessee Tech got off to an impressive start this season when it pushed Georgia throughout an 83-78 road loss last week. The Golden Eagles were whopping 25.5-point underdogs in that matchup, so they easily covered the spread. Senior guard Mekhi Cameron had 21 points on 7 of 11 shooting, while sophomore guard Kyle Layton added 14 points.

They followed that performance with an 89-74 win over Bryan College before beating West Georgia at home on Tuesday. Daniel Egbuniwe scored 18 points against West Georgia in a game that the Golden Eagles led by 15 points at halftime. VMI is just 3-13 in its last 16 games dating back to last season, and it is 1-5 in its last six games against Ohio Valley Conference teams. See which team to pick here.

Why VMI can cover

VMI is off to a 3-0 start this season after blowing out a pair of non-Division I opponents in Washington College and Christendom. The Keydets also knocked off Bellarmine as 10.5-point underdogs on Saturday, holding onto a 14-point lead that they built at halftime. Augustinas Kiudulas had 17 points and nine rebounds, while TJ Johnson scored 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting.

Kiudulas, a sophomore forward, leads VMI with 22.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Johnson is scoring 18.0 points and grabbing 5.0 rebounds, while freshman guard Walker Andrews is adding 14.0 points. Tennessee Tech is winless in its last five games against Southern Conference teams, and it is 5-11 in its last 16 games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tennessee Tech vs. VMI picks

The model has simulated VMI vs. Tennessee Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee Tech vs. VMI, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the VMI vs. Tennessee Tech spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 155-110 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.