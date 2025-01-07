Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Auburn 13-1, Texas 11-3

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Auburn Tigers and the Texas Longhorns are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moody Center. The Tigers know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past six contests -- so hopefully the Longhorns like a good challenge.

Last Saturday, Auburn strolled past Missouri with points to spare, taking the game 84-68.

It was another big night for Johni Broome, who went 9 for 13 en route to 24 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Chad Baker-Mazara, who earned 13 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, Texas unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. 2025 welcomed they with an 80-60 beatdown courtesy of Texas A&M. The matchup marked the Longhorns' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Arthur Kaluma, who scored 13 points plus seven rebounds and three steals. His performance made up for a slower match against Northwestern State last Sunday. Less helpful for Texas was Tre Johnson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Texas struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Auburn's victory was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-1. As for Texas, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Auburn has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, Auburn shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by ten points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Auburn is a big 10-point favorite against Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

