Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Syracuse 3-0, Texas 3-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Texas has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Syracuse Orange at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Barclays Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Texas is headed into the game following a big victory against Miss Valley State on Saturday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Texas took their contest with ease, bagging an 89-43 win over Miss Valley State. The Longhorns have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 31 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Arthur Kaluma, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Kadin Shedrick, who earned 12 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Syracuse ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 104-95 victory over Youngstown State. The win was familiar territory for the Orange who have now won three matchups in a row.

Syracuse's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was J.J. Starling, who went 14 for 23 en route to 38 points plus seven rebounds. What's more, Starling also posted a 60.9% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Another player making a difference was Eddie Lampkin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Syracuse was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Youngstown State only posted nine.

Texas' win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-1. As for Syracuse, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89 points per game. However, it's not like Syracuse struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.