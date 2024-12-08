Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: UConn 6-3, Texas 7-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

What to Know

The UConn Huskies are taking a road trip to face off against the Texas Longhorns at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Center. The Huskies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.1 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, UConn didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Baylor, but they still walked away with a 76-72 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Huskies.

UConn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Liam McNeeley led the charge by scoring 17 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Samson Johnson was another key player, posting 13 points plus two blocks.

Meanwhile, Texas entered their tilt with North Carolina State on Wednesday with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. They snuck past the Wolfpack with a 63-59 victory. The 63-point effort marked the Longhorns' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

UConn pushed their record up to 6-3 with the win, which was their 22nd straight at home dating back to last season. As for Texas, their victory bumped their record up to 7-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UConn has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UConn was able to grind out a solid win over Texas when the teams last played back in November of 2023, winning 81-71. Will UConn repeat their success, or does Texas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UConn has won both of the games they've played against Texas in the last 9 years.