Who's Playing

LaGrange Panthers @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: LaGrange 0-1, Troy 6-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will take on the LaGrange Panthers in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at Trojan Arena. The Panthers took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Trojans, who come in off a win.

Troy is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game on Saturday with ease, bagging an 87-53 win over Mid Ga St Coll. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-20.

LaGrange kicked off their season on the road back in November and hit a couple of potholes. They were dealt a punishing 112-48 loss at the hands of Jax. State. The Panthers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-20.

Troy's victory bumped their record up to 6-4. As for LaGrange, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.